Clinical Document World Set to Showcase the Latest Innovations and Developments Within the Field of Clinical Documentation Process

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via BioMedWire -- Lincoln Health Network, a renowned conference production company dedicated to showcasing the latest technologies and trends within the pharmaceutical, medical devices and biotech fields, will be hosting the upcoming Clinical Document World conference in an entirely digital format on February 24-26, 2021. Designed to operate as a one-stop learning experience for life sciences professionals seeking to improve upon their clinical documentation process, the summit will provide attendees with a three-day package of sessions featuring faculty experienced in clinical documentation, trial master files, inspection readiness, risk management and other clinical development avenues.



Clinical documents form the backbone of a clinical trial, serving as a reference source for virtually all aspects. This year’s Clinical Document World summit will seek to assist delegates with a myriad of activities, including improving clinical documentation through risk-based document management, assisting with the development and enhancement of an inspection ready e-trial master file (TMF) process through the development of strategic standard operating procedures, and aligning CRO, site and sponsor processes to ensure a culture of inspection readiness amongst clinicians.

The conference will feature a series of more than 20 live presentations designed to encompass virtual every facet within the field of clinical document management. Presented by experienced clinical documentation professionals, topics to be covered will include “Risk-based Approach for Document Management” by Chiesi Farmaceutici, “Successful Sponsor, CRO, and Site Collaboration” by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, “SAAS eTMF Systems Validation… Is this Really Necessary?” by Mulcahy Consulting LLC, and “Leveraging Emerging Technologies” by Daiichi Sankyo Pharma Development.

Set to be held in a virtual setting, summit organizer Lincoln Health Network is providing a seamless and dedicated interactive platform that will allow conference attendees to communicate directly with speakers and participants in every session, set up private video meetings amongst participants and join networking tables focused around specific topics of interest.

Additional information about the Clinical Document World Summit, as well as details for registration, can be found at the following link: https://ibn.fm/252Lb

