FinovateEurope 2021 Set to Feature the World’s Latest Fintech Innovations via Unique Digital Event

/EIN News/ -- The conference will feature more than 50 global thought leaders and provide networking

opportunities with an impressive group of over 1,000 senior decision-makers

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- This year’s FinovateEurope is set to be one of the most significant Finovate events yet, allowing attendees the opportunity to confront the myriad challenges facing the financial industry today with some of the most innovative fintech solutions available in the market. Set to be carried out in an entirely digital format March 23-25, 2021, next month’s FinovateEurope will showcase the industry’s most cutting-edge fintech solutions to more than 1,000 senior attendees, while simultaneously hosting 50+ insightful keynote speakers and 25+ product demos throughout the course of the event.

The unprecedented business conditions witnessed over the past year have also led to transformative changes across every segment of the global economy, with new ideas and technologies taking on a greater degree of importance than ever before – along with the opportunity to connect with individuals who can help drive businesses forward in the current economic climate.

This year’s event will include a series of topics pertinent to today’s economic environment. Subjects to be covered will include “Leveraging how organizations view digital for long-lasting innovation,” “Automation and back-end digital transformation,” “New and changing customer behaviors,” “Where will COVID-propelled change be sustained,” and “How far will we revert back to past habits?” among various others.

Register now for FinovateEurope 2020 and save 20%: https://ibn.fm/PFL5J

Furthermore, the organizers have carefully selected 25+ companies who will showcase their latest financial services technology via product demos to a live audience.

In addition to the conference events, FinovateEurope’s networking platform will enable attendees to easily connect with an impressive group of more than 1,000 senior decision-makers – over half of whom hail from major financial institutions. With 1:1 pre-scheduled (or impromptu) video meetings, chats, group networking, and sessions in which conference delegates can actively contribute to the ideas on stage, attendees will be free to engage in the manner which best suits them.

In a new addition to the Finovate series, FinovateEurope will host a unique Startup Booster programme. In recognition of the various simultaneous roles held by startup founders and employees, along with the comprehensive skill sets required, the conference will feature a series of talks designed to assist start-ups with the next stage of their journey.

To register, stay up to date on the expanding speaker list and acquire additional information, visit https://ibn.fm/PFL5J .

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs.

Contact Finovate

Finovate

www.Finovate.com

(800) 418-0980

Info@Finovate.com