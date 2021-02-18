Dormie Network Pledges $4.8M to Nonprofits Nationwide in 2021

/EIN News/ -- Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the second year of its giving initiative, Dormie Network has pledged to donate more than $4.8 million of in-kind support to nonprofit organizations across the nation. The national network of private destination golf clubs will leverage in-kind donations to support golf tournament fundraisers and gala events held by and benefiting nonprofits operating in a variety of areas and serving a range of missions.

Following a successful 2020 giving year and on the heels of announcing the Dormie Network Foundation, the network renewed its pledge of giving back and supporting its larger mission to grow the game of golf. Planned donations include stay-and-play packages and memberships to its national network of premier clubs, both unique opportunities to sample the Dormie Network experience. Dormie Network continues to partner with GolfStatus.org, a division of golf technology company GolfStatus that provides golf event management technology to nonprofits hosting golf fundraisers at no cost.

“I’m very proud of what we accomplished, and how the Foundation continues to evolve and grow,” said Brian Schenk, Dormie Network Chief Philanthropy Officer. “As our influence grows within the nonprofit sector, we’ll look for even more opportunities to further the impact of our in-kind donations.”

Through in-kind donations in 2020, the network realized nearly $1.2M for nonprofit partners; a trend toward more focused partnerships and fundraising has increased the network’s 2021 goal to exceed $2M in financial impact. Last year’s Dormie Day of Giving events raised $25K for Folds of Honor, $25K for Youth on Course, and $30K combined for various local chapters of The First Tee. The network will host a Dormie Day of Giving event at each of its six private golf clubs in 2021 as well.

Nonprofits hosting golf fundraising events and/or galas with auctions are encouraged to inquire about opportunities for donations available through the Dormie Network 2021 giving initiative by submitting a request at dormiefoundation.org.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at dormienetwork.com.

