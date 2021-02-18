Radware Teams Up With Internet2 to Provide Custom DDoS Mitigation Service for Regional Education Network Providers

Service Protects Educational and Research Organizations Environment Against Cyber Attacks That Compromise Student, Staff, and Faculty Information and Educational Materials

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware®, a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Internet2 today announced they have customized Radware’s on-demand cloud DDoS Mitigation service for regional education network providers across the U.S. Internet2 provides a secure high-speed network, cloud solutions, research support, and services tailored for research and education, including higher education, research institutions, government entities and cultural organizations.



Through meetings with regional education network providers, Internet2 developed technical and commercial requirements that were presented to Radware and others. Based upon Radware’s superior security technology, Internet2 selected it to deliver DDoS service to the research and education members.



“Radware listened to and then delivered on all of the detailed requirements of our regional network members for a cloud-based DDoS service, creating a custom offering specifically designed to meet the complex security demands of our membership, which includes higher education, research facilities and major healthcare systems across the country,” said George K. Loftus, Associate Vice President of Network Services, Internet2.



Once the agreement was up and running, regional education network providers signed up to deliver services to their clients based upon Internet2’s detailed evaluation of the Radware offering. Radware’s specially architected mitigation solution for Internet2 protects its members from all types of DDoS attacks.



CENIC, operator of CalREN, California’s Research and Education Network, represents the tenth regional network onboarded to Internet2’s DDoS service powered by Radware. CENIC uses and offers this service to its associates, leveraging CENIC's high capacity, direct connections with Internet2 in Los Angeles and Sunnyvale.



“Schools and universities depend on their websites and online services,” said Raffi Kesten, Chief Business Officer for Radware. “Because of the challenges of remote working and an exponential increase in DDoS attacks, networks and applications must be available 24x7 to allow students and faculty access to resources, especially during admissions, exams and other time-sensitive periods. We’re excited to work with Internet2 and provide this innovative mitigation service to regional education network providers across the country.”

About Internet2

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation’s leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 323 U.S. universities, 60 government agencies, 43 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 100,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, and 56 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network partners that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research and community service missions. Internet2’s core infrastructure components include the nation’s largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework.

Internet2 offices are located in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Denver, Colo.; Washington, D.C.; and West Hartford, Conn. For more information, visit www.internet2.edu or follow @Internet2 on Twitter.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

