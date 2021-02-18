Former FBI Cyber Division Chief James Trainor Joins LookingGlass Advisory Board

Cybersecurity Expert to Provide Guidance on Company’s Business Strategy

/EIN News/ -- Reston, VA., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in operationalizing threat intelligence, announced the appointment today of James Trainor to its Advisory Board. Trainor brings extensive experience and unique insights about the intersection of new technologies, law enforcement, and cyber missions and authorities across the federal government.

Trainor currently serves as an SVP with Aon Cyber Solutions, a part of the leading professional services and risk advisory corporation Aon. He has developed the firm’s overall cyber strategy on behalf of clients, working closely with colleagues across technology, system integration, and risk transfer to ensure a holistic and integrated approach.

Prior to Aon, Trainor worked at the FBI for 20 years, leading FBI agents and analysts in significant, high-profile cyber investigations and becoming the Bureau’s most senior cyber expert. He also played a key role in creating and implementing strategies to combat ransomware and cybercrime.

Trainor served as a military intelligence officer within the U.S. Army for four years before joining the FBI in 1996 as a special agent. He is the recipient of the 2016 Presidential Rank Award from the Office of the President of the United States and was also recognized that year in FCW’s Federal 100. In 2017, Security Magazine named Trainor as one of the Most Influential people in Cybersecurity. Trainor is also an adjunct instructor at Carnegie Mellon University.

“Jim is a widely respected executive and his insights and direction will be invaluable as we head into the next phase of our growth. His experience at the FBI and in the insurance industry will add an important new perspective to our company. We are delighted that he has joined our Advisory Board,” said LookingGlass President and Chief Operating Officer, Don Gilberg.

“Criminal groups have a growing interest in targeting the government as demonstrated by the various ransomware attacks on municipalities over the past few years. At the federal level, threat actors have a keen interest in conducting intelligence collection targeting a range of departments and agencies. LookingGlass has a unique range of solutions, and their company is led by an impressive team. I am looking forward to helping the company protect more clients, both within government and the commercial space,” Trainor added.

LookingGlass empowers organizations with threat intelligence and active defense through the company’s product portfolio to monitor, model, manage and mitigate risks in real time. The company’s portfolio of products includes scoutPRIME, which allows you to see what the adversary sees through an “outside-in” view of your internet infrastructure, and scoutTHREAT, which guides and enables your analysts to model adversarial capabilities and intent.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass addresses cybersecurity challenges head on, empowering organizations to meet their missions with tailored, actionable threat intelligence and active defense capabilities delivered at machine speed. With foundational solutions that provide effective, dynamic functionality, LookingGlass helps the private and public sectors enhance their cyber mission performance while transforming their cybersecurity missions and operations.

