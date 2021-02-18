Sandeep R. Pandit, M.D. Brings Hip and Knee Expertise to Crovetti Orthopaedics
Dr. Sandeep R. Pandit's path to becoming an Orthopaedic Surgeon at Crovetti Ortho began in New England, went on to the U.S. Navy after 9/11, and now Nevada.HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine is proud to announce the addition of Sandeep R. Pandit, MD to the orthopaedic surgical team effective February 1, 2021. Dr. Pandit’s arrival has been highly anticipated by the staff at Crovetti Ortho, and he has personally been looking forward to this next chapter of his surgical career.
And by “next chapter,” let’s just say that while Dr. Pandit may have always known that a career in orthopaedic surgery was in his future, he hadn’t really foreseen the path he’d be following to get there.
His undergraduate studies went much as expected and he completed with honors at Brandeis University. But then 9/11 arrived, and Pandit enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as a United States Naval Flight Surgeon, deployed in Afghanistan, received numerous awards and certifications – and did it all during the same period he completed his M.D. and Orthopaedic Surgery Internship.
After his service, he completed his Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at Northwell Health-Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York, and then accepted a Fellowship at UC San Diego Medical Center in Adult Hip and Knee Reconstruction.
Given all that, people might get the idea that Dr. Pandit is a bit of an overachiever. And actually, people would pretty much be right.
Dr. Pandit, his wife, Vanessa, and Loki (their 8-pound Yorkie) recently relocated to the Las Vegas valley from Portland, Oregon, and look forward to spending time exploring Las Vegas. Dr. Pandit is also an avid reader of many topics, but confessed that he focuses most of his reading on medical journals and research. For him, it’s not enough to simply stay up-to-date in his area of expertise. He wants to know what research is discovering may be possible in the future -- one, five, or ten years down the road.
As Dr. Pandit puts it, “Patients have so much information available to them today, and it’s great they take advantage of it. But I’m the professional they come to for help with joint pain that is affecting their quality of life. I should know more, and they should expect me to. It’s my responsibility to be able to answer any questions and educate them about all the available options. Seeking that knowledge is second nature to me. In fact, if I hadn’t become a surgeon, I figure I probably would have gone into law enforcement because I love the investigation – finding the answers,” he says with a smile.
Fortunately for the medical profession, he didn’t. He also remarks that accomplishing the most successful outcome possible for a patient is the primary reason he chose Orthopaedic Surgery. “Being able to be a part of improving the quality of someone’s life and seeing it happen in real time – that’s about as rewarding as it gets,” Dr. Pandit reveals.
Dr. Michael Crovetti concurs, adding, “That’s why I know Dr. Pandit is an excellent addition to our team at Crovetti Ortho. He really wears his passion for his work on his sleeve.” Crovetti continues, “I know he will always take the time to gain a full understanding of every patient’s situation to ensure that together, they make the best decision and achieve the optimal result for the patient – truly giving them their life back. And at Crovetti Ortho, that’s as rewarding as it gets for all of us.”
For those who have concerns about joint pain and how best to address getting their life back to normal, contact Sandeep R. Pandit, M.D. at Crovetti Orthopaedics at (702) 990-2290, located at 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052.
