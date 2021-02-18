When Social Media Platforms Are Bias, One Remains Fair But Being Fair Does Not Create Immunity From Biased Judgment

BAYARD, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YoReSpot is an independent alternative social media platform that bills itself as a neutral entity. Unlike Parler, YoReSpot is designed to bring free speech, rather than hate speech. Yet regardless of their attempts to push free will and opinion, they are still threatened with banishment from the apps store, and threats from hate groups. YoReSpot can be found either on both Apple and Android or by visiting https://yorespot.com

YoReSpot bills itself as a place where “you can speak freely with absolute certainty you will never be silenced.” It positions itself as a home for everyone’s politics and the apolitical, democrats and republicans alike. They try to be a fair platform that is focused on being unbiased.

Yet many of the extreme views on both sides of the political spectrum are trying to silence YoReSpot. Threats of violence toward the founders, a threat of banishment from the app store (which the founders successfully defended), and violent rhetoric from anonymous actors try to squelch the app and its goals.

“I built YoReSpot to eliminate censorship completely, it is focused on uniting the people and eliminating false one-sided news that fuels hatred,” says Brandon Irlbeck, founder. “At YoReSpot I want users to have free-thinking and the ability to express themselves the way they want. YoReSpot is for everyone and anyone sick of the direction the world is heading.”

Irlbeck successfully fought off Google from trying to ban the app based on hearsay and innuendo. But after a determined campaign to defend the app and its values, Irlbeck prevailed.

Irlbeck, who is 33 years old from Iowa, has 3 children and relishes the idea of giving them a chance one day to say what they feel. But the abuse he has had to endure from biased actors has become uncomfortable, yet he prevails. “In the last 8 years it has gotten progressively worse. I built YoReSpot to eliminate censorship completely. I have tried to focus on uniting people and eliminating false one-sided news that fuels hatred,” says Irlbeck.

Today, Irlbeck and his team just fight to keep things fair. “We are all human beings and need to start acting like it,” says Irlbeck. “Truth is it’s hard to bring people in from both sides willing to get along and coexist and we can blame that on the media. You are either a CNN/NYTimes or Fox/NewsMax that is who you are now and your job is to hate the other, blame the other.”

