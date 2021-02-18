Keppner Boxing, a Boutique Boxing Franchise, Signs New Franchise Deal
Boxing gym franchise network expanding within metro Atlanta.
We now have a very well established and respected Martial Arts facility incorporating our franchise. This shows the efficacy of our curriculum, systems and concept .”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia-based boxing franchise Keppner Boxing has just welcomed its newest franchisee to the network.
— Keith Keppner
The new Keppner Boxing franchise can be found in Hartwell, Georgia. In a special licensing deal, new franchisee, Chuck Cawthon, will be featuring the Keppner Boxing brand and curriculum inside the walls of his established martial arts studio, Contemporary Martial Arts, or CMA. Cawthon has owned CMA for over 20 years. During this time he has produced multiple champions and his facility has received many awards.
This is the second franchise deal that the Keppner Boxing team has signed. “This new relationship is setting an exciting precedent for us,” stated Keith Keppner, co-founder of Keppner Boxing. “We now have a very well established and respected Martial Arts facility incorporating our franchise. This shows the efficacy of our curriculum, systems and concept.”
The first franchise location for Keppner Boxing was signed for in December, also in Georgia. “Our franchise sales are picking up momentum, we are currently negotiating deals in North and South Florida and we are excited to see where the traction takes us.” said Keppner.
Keppner asserted that the brand is concentrating on growth within the Southeast during their initial franchise expansion. The franchise package includes lead generation, marketing guidance, ongoing operational support, and their signature Keppner Boxing curriculum. More information on the franchise opportunity can be found at https://keppnerboxing.com/services/Franchise.
ABOUT Keppner Boxing
Keppner Boxing was first founded in 2013. The gym offers boxing classes for technique & fitness, coaching for competitive boxers, Boxing classes for people with Parkinson’s Disease, and one-on-one training. For more information on their unique boxing gym franchise opportunity, visit https://keppnerboxing.com/services/Franchise.
Keith Keppner
Keppner Boxing Franchises
+1 706-818-4542
email us here