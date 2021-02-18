What’s Next for 2021 as Home Gaming Continues to Flourish?
As Engagement Grows, Organizing & Protecting Valuable Gear a Must for Home Gamers
At Mobile Edge, we keep our ears and eyes open for everything related to gaming...”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social distancing kept many of us at home and away from large gatherings in 2020, but it did not keep home gamers away from gaming consoles, mobile devices, and online gaming venues. Newzoo’s 2021 Global Games Market Report projects that 2.8 billion gamers worldwide—that’s nearly 1/3 of the world’s population—will generate gaming revenues in excess of $189 billion this year.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
Growth has been so brisk that many gaming industry insiders expect the demand for next-gen gaming consoles, such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, to outpace supply. With all that gaming gear out there, gamers at all levels, from professionals to newbies, need console-ready solutions such as Mobile Edge’s award-winning Core Gaming Backpack and Alienware’s M17 Pro backpack to help them easily carry, organize, and protect it all.
“At Mobile Edge, we keep our ears and eyes open for everything related to gaming,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for the Anaheim, California-based manufacturer of protective laptop and gaming console cases, backpacks, and accessories. “Supporting gamers has always been a big part of what we’ve done and will continue to do. While we anticipated growth in gaming popularity even before the pandemic, mainly due to advances in technology, better connectivity speeds, and greater gaming mobility, the surge in the home gaming industry in 2020 was unprecedented.”
Introduced in 2017, Mobile Edge’s Core Gaming Backpack has become the established standard for gamers to carry their equipment; the gamer’s “go-bag” of choice. Roomy and rugged, the Core Gaming Backpack offers dedicated storage and protection for gaming consoles and laptops. Pre-wired for a power bank or external battery, it also features plenty of pockets and compartments for stashing controllers, cables, chargers, cords, headphones, a gaming mouse, keyboard, and even personal items. In addition to boasting best-in-class organization and protection, the Core Gaming Backpack is also airport security line friendly to support today’s mobile gamer.
Mobile Edge also produces a variety of innovative and versatile gaming backpacks for Alienware, including the M17 Pro and its larger partner, the Alienware M17 Elite, each of which is perfectly sized for Alienware’s new “Thin & Light” m-series of gaming laptops and accessories.
Mobility is also a crucial part of a gamer’s toolkit, which makes reliable, mobile power a must.
With its universal AC outlet, the Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger is a perfect fit for power-hungry gaming consoles, laptops, and other devices.
For those who prefer to game on smaller screens, the CORE Power 26,800 mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger is ideal for charging tablets, smartphones, and smaller USB devices. It fits easily into backpacks, messenger bags, and SlipSuit sleeves.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
