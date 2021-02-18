Governor Cooper Names New Department of Environmental Quality Secretary

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that Dionne Delli-Gatti will replace EPA Administrator Designate Michael Regan as Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality.

“Dionne Delli-Gatti is an experienced leader and champion for a safer, healthier environment. I’m confident that she is the right person to continue the progress we've made over the last four years with cleaner energy, air and water,” said Governor Cooper.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled to be nominated by Governor Cooper to lead this critical state agency. I’m ready to get to work for the people of North Carolina, digging in on the tough environmental issues our state is facing,” said Delli-Gatti.

Delli-Gatti most recently served at the Environmental Defense Fund as the Director of Southeast Climate and Energy following six years at the Atlanta EPA Regional office as Congressional and Governmental Liaison. Her environmental experience includes government service at the Ohio EPA and the City of Dallas, as well as an Environmental Specialist at Turner Collie & Braden, Inc. An Air Force veteran, Delli-Gatti holds a B.A. from Wright State in Environmental Geology and a Master of Science from the University of North Texas in Environmental Science.

###