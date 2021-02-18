Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,091 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster to Sign Fetal Heartbeat Bill Into Law

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by members of the General Assembly for a bill signing ceremony for S.1, the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, in the second floor lobby of the Statehouse today, Thursday, February 18 at approximately 12:30 PM.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, members of the General Assembly

WHAT: Bill signing ceremony for S.1, the Fetal Heartbeat Bill

WHEN: Today, Thursday, February 18 at approximately 12:30 PM

WHERE: Second floor lobby, Statehouse, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster to Sign Fetal Heartbeat Bill Into Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.