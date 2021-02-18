Gov. Henry McMaster to Sign Fetal Heartbeat Bill Into Law

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by members of the General Assembly for a bill signing ceremony for S.1, the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, in the second floor lobby of the Statehouse today, Thursday, February 18 at approximately 12:30 PM.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, members of the General Assembly

WHAT: Bill signing ceremony for S.1, the Fetal Heartbeat Bill

WHEN: Today, Thursday, February 18 at approximately 12:30 PM

WHERE: Second floor lobby, Statehouse, Columbia, S.C.

-###-