Lincoln University Students Awarded Internships with the Black Automotive Media Group and Audi of America

10 Lincoln University Mass Communications Students Awarded Internships with the Black Automotive Media Group and Audi of America
The Internship program, dubbed “The Driving Force,” will provide students with multimedia career development while showcasing African-American student talent to automobile manufacturers and other industry suppliers and businesses.
Washington & Lincoln University, PA – A unique partnership has been created for students interested in covering the automobile industry from a multimedia perspective. Dubbed The Driving Force (TDF), the Black Automotive Media Group (BAMG) sought out applicants to participate in a 10-week, virtual, field-credit internship comprising training and mentoring sessions.
The internship program evolved following a series of discussions between automakers and BAMG members this past summer. While those conversations began to improve the diversity and inclusion of African American journalists covering the industry, an opportunity presented itself to help prepare the next generation of automotive media professionals.
“Lincoln University’s Learn. Liberate. Lead. tagline has a clear distinction within this opportunity with BAMG, Audi, The Office of Internship Services, and the Mass Communications Department,” said Kolbi Calhoun, a graduating senior from California. "To be seen as a leader and to have an educational experience that shows me that I can be a future world leader is truly an amazing opportunity for a young African American woman, like myself.”
The inaugural program will expose selected interns to careers as reporters, videographers, photographers, and digital and social media influencers within the auto industry. Students will showcase their work on various platforms during the program, including vehicle review writing and production of YouTube-style videos, and liaise with industry executives from the many businesses supporting the industry.
“Awarded the opportunity to learn from Lincoln alumni in the field of mass communication and to work with Audi is a great way to finish my senior semester,” said Tatyana Livingston, a graduating senior from New York state.
For the Winter/Spring 2021 academic sessions, the BAMG follows the “North Star” to Oxford, Pennsylvania, where the next internship program will be supported by Audi of America for students at Lincoln University.
“At Audi, we recognize that people of diverse backgrounds, including people of color, are underrepresented and undervalued within the automotive industry. That is why we’ve chosen to collaborate with the Black Automotive Media Group and Lincoln University to sponsor an internship program that will help introduce students of color to the exciting world of auto journalism. We believe that embracing diverse and unique perspectives is the key to discovering new and innovative solutions within the automotive industry and beyond,” said Tara Rush, Chief Marketing Officer, Audi of America.
“The Black Automotive Media Group Internship Program is perfectly aligned with the University’s liberal arts student success model, ensuring that all students participate in co-curricular high-impact learning opportunities such as internships, community service, and/or international experiences,” said Crystal Faison, director of internship services, Lincoln University.
The program is led by respected media experts Kimatni D. Rawlins of Automotive Rhythms Communications, Greg Morrison of Bumper2Bumpertv, and guest host automotive media journalists and publishers.
“Our collaboration with Audi of America and Lincoln University marks the second diversity-focused and academic program for BAMG that allows us to extend new opportunities to HBCU students. An internship with automaker Jaguar 25 years ago deeply influenced my pathway, ultimately leading to comprehensive experience and an extensive automotive career. So, to be able to create similar opportunities for African American interns with a strong interest in this field represents another opportunity to give back,” stated BAMG founding member Kimatni D. Rawlins.
Greg Morrison, a Lincoln University alumnus whose 52-year career in the industry with media outlets such as CNN, NBC, The Black Family Channel, and others, said, “This brings my career full circle. Many events in our country led to the awareness that Blacks are underrepresented in many industries, and BAMG is proud to have created the synergy between the auto industry, HBCU’s, and student media hopefuls.”
About Audi of America
At Audi of America, we believe the Future is Electric. Our U.S. model lineup will be 30 percent electrified, including fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, by 2025, and globally we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2020, Audi sold 186,620 vehicles in the U.S. This year, we look forward to the next chapter in our journey to reinvent premium mobility with the arrivals of the fully electric Audi e-Tron GT and Audi Q4 e-Tron. Learn more about who we are and how we’re working to create a more electric, innovative, and inclusive future at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.
About the Black Automotive Media Group
The BAMG is a distinguished group of Black reporters and writers representing over 200 years of combined automotive journalism experience within radio, television, print, experiential marketing, and social media. BAMG members either work for or own various automotive media platforms. BAMG’s primary objective is to bring equity and equality to Black professionals who work in and around the automotive industry. For additional details regarding TDF, please visit AutomotiveRhythms.com.
About Lincoln University
Lincoln University, the nation’s first degree-granting Historically Black College and University (HBCU), educates and empowers students to lead their communities and change the world. Lincoln offers a rigorous liberal arts education to a diverse student body of approximately 2,100 men and women in more than 40 undergraduate and graduate programs. Visit www.Lincoln.edu
