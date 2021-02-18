Declaration of Middle, West Tennessee State Office Closures on Thursday, February 18

Due to hazardous weather and travel conditions in Middle and West Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has closed state offices on Thursday, February 18 in the following counties:

Bedford

Benton

Bledsoe

Cannon

Carroll

Cheatham

Chester

Clay

Coffee

Crockett

Cumberland

Davidson

Decatur

DeKalb

Dickson

Dyer

Fayette

Fentress

Franklin

Gibson

Giles

Grundy

Hardeman

Hardin

Haywood

Henderson

Henry

Hickman

Houston

Humphreys

Jackson

Lake

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Lewis

Lincoln

Macon

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Maury

McNairy

Montgomery

Moore

Morgan

Obion

Overton

Perry

Pickett

Putnam

Robertson

Rutherford

Scott

Sequatchie

Shelby

Smith

Stewart

Sumner

Tipton

Trousdale

Van Buren

Warren

Wayne

Weakley

White

Williamson

Wilson

State offices in all other counties will remain open.

Where possible, state employees affected by the office closures should work from home on Thursday, February 18. All time worked from home should be entered in Edison as “RGAWS” (Regular Alternative Workplace Solutions).

Additionally, employees who have life, health and/or safety responsibilities may be required to report to work or remain at work during the closures. These employees should contact their direct supervisor or agency human resources office for additional guidance.

To view inclement weather closure FAQs for employees on TeamTN.gov, click here. The full policy regarding inclement weather state office closures is located on TeamTN.gov at https://www.teamtn.gov/human-resources/inclement-weather.html

For additional questions, employees should contact their immediate supervisor or agency human resources office.

All state employees and citizens are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel where possible on Thursday, February 18.