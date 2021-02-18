Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Declaration of Middle, West Tennessee State Office Closures on Thursday, February 18

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 05:00pm

Due to hazardous weather and travel conditions in Middle and West Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has closed state offices on Thursday, February 18 in the following counties:

  • Bedford
  • Benton
  • Bledsoe
  • Cannon
  • Carroll
  • Cheatham
  • Chester
  • Clay
  • Coffee
  • Crockett
  • Cumberland
  • Davidson
  • Decatur
  • DeKalb
  • Dickson
  • Dyer
  • Fayette
  • Fentress
  • Franklin
  • Gibson
  • Giles
  • Grundy
  • Hardeman
  • Hardin
  • Haywood
  • Henderson
  • Henry
  • Hickman
  • Houston
  • Humphreys
  • Jackson
  • Lake
  • Lauderdale
  • Lawrence
  • Lewis
  • Lincoln
  • Macon
  • Madison
  • Marion
  • Marshall
  • Maury
  • McNairy
  • Montgomery
  • Moore
  • Morgan
  • Obion
  • Overton
  • Perry
  • Pickett
  • Putnam
  • Robertson
  • Rutherford
  • Scott
  • Sequatchie
  • Shelby
  • Smith
  • Stewart
  • Sumner
  • Tipton
  • Trousdale
  • Van Buren
  • Warren
  • Wayne
  • Weakley
  • White
  • Williamson
  • Wilson

 

State offices in all other counties will remain open.

 

Where possible, state employees affected by the office closures should work from home on Thursday, February 18. All time worked from home should be entered in Edison as “RGAWS” (Regular Alternative Workplace Solutions).

 

Additionally, employees who have life, health and/or safety responsibilities may be required to report to work or remain at work during the closures. These employees should contact their direct supervisor or agency human resources office for additional guidance.

 

To view inclement weather closure FAQs for employees on TeamTN.gov, click here. The full policy regarding inclement weather state office closures is located on TeamTN.gov at https://www.teamtn.gov/human-resources/inclement-weather.html

 

For additional questions, employees should contact their immediate supervisor or agency human resources office.

 

All state employees and citizens are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel where possible on Thursday, February 18.

