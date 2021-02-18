TPWD Requests Volunteers to Temporarily Delay Abandoned Crab Trap Collection Efforts

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN- Texas coastal waters will close to crabbing with wire mesh crab traps for 10 consecutive days beginning Friday Feb. 19. This is done annually to facilitate the removal of abandoned crab traps from Texas bays. Since the beginning of this coordinated effort to remove abandoned traps from the bays in 2002, over 38,000 traps have been removed with the help of nearly 4,000 volunteers coastwide.

Due to the unprecedented winter weather that has impacted the state this week, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is asking volunteers in this removal effort to wait until Monday, February 22nd before removing any traps with buoys from the open water.

“Waiting to remove these traps will allow crabbers the opportunity to collect traps that they may not have been able to pick up earlier in the week due to the recent winter weather conditions,” said Robin Riechers, TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division Director.

If you planned on volunteering with a local group or organization, please reach out to them for more information. Please contact Holly Grand with any questions at 737-230-9018 or crabtrap@tpwd.texas.gov.