Nanopore Technologies Market 2021-2028, Size, Share, Growth, Technologies, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report

Top Players Covered in the Nanopore Technologies Market Research Report Are Oxford Nanopore Technologies, NorthShore Bio, Nabsys LLC, Electronic BioSciences, Quantapore Inc., Stratos Genomics, Noblegen Biosciences and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent technological advancements in digital healthcare devices and equipment is expected to drive the global nanopore technologies market . The emergence of digitalization has transformed the nanopore technologies. In the process of nanopore technology sequencing, current passes nano-sized pores and are later used for protein sequencing. This sequencing information is collected in the form of electronic data. Owing to the adoption of the internet of things (IoT), this technology can be effectively employed for the sequencing of human genome. This technology has a higher preference than other technologies owing to its cost-effectiveness and quicker results. Moreover, researchers are planning to develop molecule detectors and sequencers by adopting this technology.

Protecting the health information of patients is gaining immense attention and plays a crucial part in the healthcare industry. This, along with, increasing incorporation of cloud-based technologies, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast years. Quantapore Inc. is currently using nanopore technology to sequence vast amount of DNA. Several other companies are planning to invest in this technology, which in turn, is expected to encourage growth in the global market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/nanopore-technologies-market-100270





NorthShore Bio in North America to Develop a Nanopore-based Molecular Detector

From a geographical standpoint, the nanopore technologies market in North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast duration. The growth is mainly attributable to the increasing research for the development of nanopore-enabled detector and DNA transistors. One of the leading companies operating in molecular detection and nanopore technology, NorthShore Bio is planning to develop an advanced molecular detector. This detector is made of semiconductor-based silicone material and uses nanopore technology for RNA and DNA sequencing. Such advancements are expected to create immense growth opportunities in the market in North America by 2026.

The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth in the forecast period. This is ascribable to the increasing adoption of some of the emerging technologies primarily for performing genomic studies.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/nanopore-technologies-market-100270





The report offers meticulous research on the global nanopore technologies market by evaluating different aspects. These aspects include drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, and threats. These aspects help stakeholders to get a clear understand of the market dynamics and accordingly provide valuable insights. Furthermore, the report offers a comprehensive overview of competitive landscape by including information on some of the leading players. Our analysts have used primary and secondary sources to offer an in-depth analysis of the market.

Amgen to Invest Around USD 66 Mn in Oxford Nanopore Technologies to Develop Genetic Sequencing Technology

As per the report, some of the leading players functioning in the global nanopore technologies market include:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

NorthShore Bio

Nabsys LLC

Electronic BioSciences

Quantapore Inc.

Stratos Genomics

Noblegen Biosciences





Quick Buy - Nanopore Technologies Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100270





Segmentation of the Global Nanopore Technologies market

By Modality

• Handheld

• Benchtop

• Others

By Application

• DNA Sequencing

• RNA Sequencing

• Epigenetics

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Biotechnological Companies

• Education & Research Institute

• Forensic Labs

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/nanopore-technologies-market-100270





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Medical Imaging Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography, X-ray, Ultrasound and Molecular Imaging), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

mHealth Apps Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System Type (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Pain Management Devices Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Electrical Stimulation Devices, RF Ablation Devices, Neuromodulation Devices, Infusion Pumps), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Brain, Cancer, Neuropathy, Others), By End User (Physiotherapy Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size , Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Foot Ulcer (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, and Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), Mouth Ulcer, and Others), By Treatment Type (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Reading Glasses Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Age Group (Less than 18 years, 18-64 years, and 65 years and above), By Type (Prescription Reading Glasses and OTC Reading Glasses), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Sales Channels, Ophthalmol-ogy Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.