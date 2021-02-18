Unido Partners with LCGY for Better Enterprise Solutions on the Blockchain

Unido is a crypto asset custody service and enterprise platform.

/EIN News/ -- Adelaide, Australia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto custody service and enterprise platform, Unido, has announced its partnership with LGCY, an open-source blockchain protocol. Users of the LGCY enterprise client will benefit from Unido’s secure multi-signature wallet technology. The pairing is set to welcome an incoming wave of institutional investors who are resorting to blockchain and cryptocurrencies amid current inflation worries.

LGCY is a fork of the TRON network that uses a Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm for better scalability. It will now feature a white-label version of Unido’s wallet where users can store their tokens securely. The network’s growing community of developers will also make use of Unido’s Core API to build decentralized applications designed for enterprise solutions.

Through this strategic partnership LGCY will become a better option for the growing market of crypto-native enterprises. These companies are already looking for solutions that provide all-in-one services that include custody as well as interoperability with today’s leading DeFi applications. On the other hand, Unido will count on a new user base through LGCY’s use of its API services.

Both teams commented on the partnership:

“LGCY and UNIDO are excited to announce that both platforms will be working together to deliver the security of the Unido EP multi sig platform to LGCY enterprise clients users. The integration of the LGCY blockchain into the Unido platform will be completed as LGCY approaches mainnet launch.”







About Unido

Unido is a crypto asset custody service and enterprise platform that provides features for the management and investment of crypto assets on-chain. It relies on a patent-pending private key obfuscation algorithm for security and offers services that are compatible with other popular blockchain networks. Unido’s features include a business banking portal as well as DeFi Vault.

About LGCY

LGCY is a Delegated Proof of Stake fork of the TRON blockchain that seeks to solve current scalability issues in popular blockchains and deliver on the promise of a truly decentralized blockchain. The platform counts on a fast-growing developer community.

Media contact:

Michael Swan

michael.swan@pac.eco





This news has been published for the above source. Unido [ID=16971]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.



