Transformational book offers an approach to harnessing chaos that will enable you to transform your life and thrive

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The trauma I faced after the birth of my third baby that left me with six weeks to live was a transformational time in my life. I was determined to heal myself and survive through natural modalities instead of putting myself in the hands of Western doctors again. I not only survived, but also thrived through my chaos and vowed to help others thrive as well,” international best-selling author Jothi Dugar states.

“Chaos Loves You: So Let’s Love It Back” (published by Balboa Press) presents a new approach for those distressed or overwhelmed by the chaos of life that uses short and simple micro techniques that have a massive impact on the mind-body-energy. Dugar holds that not all kinds of chaos are created equally. By coming to understand the good, bad and ugly types of chaos, she believes that everyone will discover powerful and effective ways to harness chaos as their superpower, instead of running away from it. Her methods have helped her time and again to create lasting change in her life, through life-threatening health conditions, trauma, relationship challenges and much more.

“Today, more than any other time in humanity, the whole world is shifting to a new level of consciousness, a new way of being, and a new reality. Our younger generation is beyond the parenting techniques of control and domination, and people are making decisions that are more conscious in their life to live it fully, not live by default as our previous generations did, Dugar says. “It is time to see our life through a new set of goggles where the goal is not just to get to a state of peace and calm, but to actually thrive and live a blissful, fulfilling life, and harness the chaos to master ourselves from within so we can be a leader of our own lives, and inspire others.”

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Dugar answers, “I want readers to know that they are not alone in the chaos they may be facing, and life does not need to be hard. Just taking a few minutes throughout the day to practice easy techniques to harness their chaos will rewire their brain’s chemistry, heal the disease of their bodies, and rejuvenate their energetic system to truly transform their existence so that they can ride those waves of chaos and thrive.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/788945-chaos-loves-you

About the Author

Jothi Dugar, The Chaos Guru is a leading cybersecurity executive who inspires transformational leadership as a holistic wellness specialist and coach, international best-selling author, public speaker, and a mom of three. She combines science, psychology, and holistic wellness modalities in corporate settings, helping leaders and their teams increase performance, happiness, and resilience.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

