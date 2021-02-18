New book helps women understand why they should make their health a priority

Cheryl Agranovich RN, BSN, MPH releases ‘A Women’s Health Survival Guide: Helping You Become Your Best Self’

/EIN News/ -- LYNDHURST, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As a woman, you’re expected to juggle so many things, from work to family to unrealistic body image expectations, but no one seems to tell you to prioritize your own health. I wanted to create a guide to help women make their health a priority,” Cheryl Agranovich, RN, BSN, MPH states.

“A Women’s Health Survival Guide: Helping You Become Your Best Self” (published by Archway Publishing) is a self-improvement guide that provides women with the tools they need to prioritize their own health every day, enabling them to better achieve their goals. In this book, Agranovich begins with the importance of developing a foundation of good health and builds from there. Here, she teaches women how to create their health team, take charge of their health by being their own health warrior, implement practical and effective ways to improve their daily health habits with emphasis on hydration, nutrition, fitness and sleep, as well as finding their passion, sexual health and financial health.

“This book will appeal to all women no matter her current size or race. It offers knowledge that I have learned from my own health journey, as well as what I have learned getting my degrees and working with thousands of clients on behavioral change,” Agranovich says. “It is also a workbook that is customized specifically for the reader as they work through their particular areas of interest.”

“A Women’s Health Survival Guide: Helping You Become Your Best Self” aims for readers to be inspired to take care of themselves and to start taking the steps needed toward a healthier quality of life. All proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to help young women in need succeed by funding health education scholarships. For more details about this book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/782330-a-womens-health-survival-guide

“A Women’s Health Survival Guide: Helping You Become Your Best Self”

By Cheryl Agranovich, RN, BSN, MPH

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 196 pages | ISBN 9781480894020

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 196 pages | ISBN 9781480894006

E-Book | 196 pages | ISBN 9781480894013

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Cheryl Agranovich, RN, BSN, MPH, launched her healthcare journey working in an emergency room, yet her interest shifted to preventive health care; her career path followed. As an entrepreneur passionate about health and well-being, she founded two health companies that have helped thousands of people improve their health. Both companies were successfully sold. Agranovich shares her expertise by presenting on a national level, addressing health and well-being topics with a targeted focus on women’s health.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

