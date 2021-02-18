Learn how the wives of Canada’s prime ministers handled their positions in new collective biography

Lavona Fercho profiles the lives of 13 former first ladies in ‘Prime Ministers’ Wives’

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavona Fercho offers a collection of 13 biographies profiling the lives of the wives of Canada’s prime ministers and how they handled the pressures of the position in “Prime Ministers’ Wives: Those Who Endure” (published by Archway Publishing).

Beginning with the two wives of first prime minister of Canada, John A Macdonald, and ending with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of the 23rd prime minister, Justin Trudeau, the biographical sketches reveal how the role of the wives of Canadian prime ministers advanced throughout the years. Fercho shares how some wives adopted a minimal public lifestyle to remain private. The more gregarious struggled to maintain their own identity and distinctiveness, while undertaking whirlwind tasks of honorary chair positions, press conferences, giving speeches and campaigning to promote their husbands. She reveals the personal and public challenges they endured, including infidelity, alcoholism, parenting and mental illness, as well as verbal and physical threats by the public and intrusive press.

Fercho hopes her book gives readers a clearer understanding of what spouses of prime ministers endure in trying to maintain a self-identity, and family privacy while almost singularly attempting to meet the needs of a multitude of external requests for support and endorsement from the instants of social media and amplified expectations by partisan and press.

“Prime Ministers’ Wives” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Prime-Ministers%C2%92-Wives-Those-Endure/dp/1480897655.

“Prime Ministers’ Wives”

By Lavona Fercho

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 390 pages | ISBN 9781480897656

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 390 pages | ISBN 9781480897649

E-Book | 390 pages | ISBN 9781480897663

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Lavona Fercho earned a bachelor’s and a master’s in education and enjoyed a career as an educator, administrator, and researcher. Her research began by exploring outranked women of the Klondike in the Queen Victoria era and continued with wives of Canadian prime ministers in the same era, who were classified as not “qualified persons.” Advances they made championing identities, developing roles and defining the status of all women through the next century are depicted and celebrated.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

Marketing Services Archway Publishing 844-669-3957 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com