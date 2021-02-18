Global Neotame Market Is Expected to Reach USD 19.97 million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Neotame Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Agriculture/Animal Feed), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global neotame market is expected to grow from USD 14.26 million in 2020 to USD 19.97 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Neotame is a non-caloric artificial sweetener and an analog of aspartame from NutraSweet. It is 8000 times sweeter than sucrose by mass. When compared to sucrose, it has no notable off-flavors. It enhances the original flavors of foods. It is moderately heat-stable, highly potent, metabolized quickly, completely eliminated and does not appear to accumulate in the body.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world's economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the neotame market. With less disposable income and broken supply chains, the market's growth is expected to slow down. Moreover, stringent government approval process and higher cost of the research and development are the key restraints for neotame market.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419244/request-sample

The demand for low-calorie beverages and low-calorie sweeteners, such as low-calorie drinks and diet coke, as well as low-calorie foods, such as ice cream, yogurt, and sweets based on grain, has increased globally. Sugar substitute with low-calorie sweeteners such as aspartame, neotame, and sucralose can decrease calorie consumption, thus helping to regulate weight and blood sugar level. In the food and beverage market, Neotame has a growing preference. Another driving force for the growth of the global neotame market is the properties of neotame that have the potential to get eliminated and quickly metabolized from the body. Neotame has wide acceptance in processed foods such as jams & jellies, dairy products, baked goods and confectionary which is another factor for the growth of the neotame market.

Key players operating in the global neotame market include HuwSweet Co Ltd., Benenovo International Co Ltd., Prinova Group LLC, Hainan Zhongxin Wanguo Chemical Co Ltd., H & A Cannada Inc., Foodchem International Corporation and Fooding Group Limited, among others. To gain a significant market share in the global neotame market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



For instance, in June 2019, Prinova Group, LLC and Nagase Holdings America announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Prinova will be acquired by Nagase & Co., Ltd.

The food & beverages segment held the largest market share of around 34.5% in 2020

On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and agriculture/animal feed. The food & beverages segment held the largest market share of around 34.5% in 2020 due to increasing adoption of neotame as artificial sweetener in manufacturing of various food products.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/neotame-market-by-application-food-beverages-pharmaceutical-419244.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Neotame Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global neotame market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 4.8% over the forecast period because of the rising demand from the agricultural and pharmaceutical sectors and the presence of major players operating in emerging economies in this region. On the other hand, the Europe region accounted for the major market share of 28.2% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period due to the rising need for neotame in the food and beverage industry, the prevalence of regulatory bodies and product safety promotion.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419244﻿

About the report:

The global neotame market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419244&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

























To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: https://marketandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Cigars and Cigarillos Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/cigars-and-cigarillos-market-by-flavour-flavour-tobacco-418224.html

Beta-Glucan Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/beta-glucan-market-by-application-personal-care-food-418215.html

Black Tea Extract Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/black-tea-extract-market-by-product-cold-water-418217.html

Alcohol Ingredients Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/alcohol-ingredients-market-by-ingredient-type-colorants-yeast-418207.html