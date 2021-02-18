Increasing Investments From Governments And Companies Drive Growth In The Nanotechnology Services Industry

Nanotechnology Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The rise in investments from government and companies in the field of nanotechnology contributed to the growth of the nanotechnology services and nanomaterials market. For instance, the investments under the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI), a US government initiative for the research and development of nanoscale projects involving 20 federal and independent agencies, in 2017 was $1.55 billion and in 2019 was $1.4 billion. Cumulatively, the USA government has invested $27 billion from 2001 to 2019. Nanotechnology companies such as Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Natero raised $100 million and $29.7 million in 2018 respectively from companies such as Cisco, Dell, and Kingston technology. The rise in investments from government and companies in the field of nanotechnology drove the nanotechnology services market.

As per nanotechnology industry analysis, the major players in the global nanotechnology market are AdvanceTEC, Abbie Gregg Inc. (AGI), BREC Solutions Limited, Cambridge Innovation Consulting (CamIn), EMC Service, Foley & Lardner, HDR, Ike Scientific, Innovationsgesellschaft, Intelligent Enclosures, Kilopico, M+W Group, Malsch TechnoValuation, Nanotech Plus, NanoTEN, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, Research Facilities Design, The Microscopy & Imaging Place, Yole Développement.

The nanotechnology market outlook by TBRC states that the global nanotechnology services market is expected to grow from $171.31 billion in 2020 to $172.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $201.29 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

The nanotechnology services market covered in this report is segmented by service into research and development, information tracking, technology scouting, standardization, regulation briefings, others and by application into pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, food and beverages, IT, others.

