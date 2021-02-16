Virtual 2021 Maryland Farmers Market Conference Set for March 3

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will host the virtual 2021 Maryland Farmers Market Conference on Wednesday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The conference will begin with opening remarks from Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. Conference topics and speakers are listed below.
Credit Card/EBT Processing – Merchant Services
- Speakers: Christopher Laznovske (PNC Bank), Grace Bowen (PNC Bank), Kimberly Drake (PNC Bank), Joni Garcia (U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service)
Food Safety, COVID-19, and Farmers Markets
- Speaker: Deanna Baldwin (MDA)
Farmer Event at the Maryland 5 Star
- Speaker: Kaitlyn McNerney (Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill)
Two Markets – Two Different Views on Online Pre-Orders
- Speakers: Marie Anderson (Govanstowne Farmers Market), Carol D’Agostino, (Centreville Farmers Market), and Jordan Everdingen (Local Line)
Reducing CSA and Traceability Costs – New Online Solutions
- Speaker: Brandi Dillon (NetGlo Corporation)
View the full agenda on MDA’s website. Interested farmers and market managers are encouraged to register online for this free event here. Once you are registered a Google Meet invite will be sent to your email.
For questions regarding registration or the program, please contact MDA’s Weida Stoecker at weida.stoecker@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5776.
# # #
Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept