Virtual 2021 Maryland Farmers Market Conference Set for March 3

ANNAPOLIS, MD The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will host the virtual 2021 Maryland Farmers Market Conference on Wednesday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 

The conference will begin with opening remarks from Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. Conference topics and speakers are listed below. 

Credit Card/EBT Processing Merchant Services 

  • Speakers: Christopher Laznovske (PNC Bank), Grace Bowen (PNC Bank), Kimberly Drake (PNC Bank), Joni Garcia (U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service)

Food Safety, COVID-19, and Farmers Markets

  • Speaker: Deanna Baldwin (MDA)

Farmer Event at the Maryland 5 Star

  • Speaker: Kaitlyn McNerney (Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill)

Two Markets Two Different Views on Online Pre-Orders

  • Speakers: Marie Anderson (Govanstowne Farmers Market), Carol D’Agostino, (Centreville Farmers Market), and Jordan Everdingen (Local Line)

Reducing CSA and Traceability Costs New Online Solutions

  • Speaker: Brandi Dillon (NetGlo Corporation)

View the full agenda on MDA’s website. Interested farmers and market managers are encouraged to register online for this free event here. Once you are registered a Google Meet invite will be sent to your email.

For questions regarding registration or the program, please contact MDA’s Weida Stoecker at weida.stoecker@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5776. 

