Virtual 2021 Maryland Farmers Market Conference Set for March 3

February 16, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will host the virtual 2021 Maryland Farmers Market Conference on Wednesday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The conference will begin with opening remarks from Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. Conference topics and speakers are listed below.

Credit Card/EBT Processing – Merchant Services

Speakers: Christopher Laznovske (PNC Bank) , Grace Bowen (PNC Bank) , Kimberly Drake (PNC Bank) , Joni Garcia (U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service)

Food Safety, COVID-19, and Farmers Markets

Speaker: Deanna Baldwin (MDA)

Farmer Event at the Maryland 5 Star

Speaker: Kaitlyn McNerney (Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill)

Two Markets – Two Different Views on Online Pre-Orders

Speakers: Marie Anderson ( Govanstowne Farmers Market) , Carol D’Agostino, (Centreville Farmers Market) , and Jordan Everdingen (Local Line)

Reducing CSA and Traceability Costs – New Online Solutions

Speaker: Brandi Dillon (NetGlo Corporation)

View the full agenda on MDA’s website. Interested farmers and market managers are encouraged to register online for this free event here. Once you are registered a Google Meet invite will be sent to your email.

For questions regarding registration or the program, please contact MDA’s Weida Stoecker at weida.stoecker@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5776.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept