Meeting Notice: Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners to Meet Feb. 25 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday, February 25 at 10:30 a.m. via teleconference. Agenda items include general board business.
This meeting is open to the public. Anyone interested in attending should reach out to the board’s Executive Director Vanessa Orlando at (410) 841-5862 or vanessa.orlando@maryland.gov for call-in information.
