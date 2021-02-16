Meeting Notice: Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation Board to Meet Feb. 23 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Board of Trustees of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation will conduct its monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 23 at 9 a.m. via teleconference. Agenda items will include general board business.
For those interested in attending, please contact MALPF’s Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or michelle.cable@maryland.gov.
