Video Release: Governor Larry Hogan Honors 2021 Century Farms

Award Celebrates 100 Years of Continuous Farm Ownership, Operation by Same Family

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan has issued video remarks honoring this year’s inductees to the Maryland Century Farm Program—a program within the Maryland Department of Agriculture recognizing farms that have been owned and operated by the same family for more than 100 years.

“It is my distinct honor to recognize seven very special farm families that represent the absolute best of Maryland agriculture,” said Governor Hogan. “Congratulations to you all on this truly historic achievement. Each and every one of these farms has a rich and unique history. Such a remarkable achievement deserves to be recognized and applauded. By passing down farming as a way of life from generation to generation, each of our honorees has played a significant role in continuing agriculture as the leading industry in Maryland.”

The Maryland Century Farm class of 2021 includes:

Bish Farm , (Westminster, Carroll County), est. 1879

, (Westminster, Carroll County), est. 1879 East Farm , (Pocomoke City, Somerset County), est. 1916

, (Pocomoke City, Somerset County), est. 1916 Hutschenreuter Family Farm , (Glen Arm, Baltimore County), est. 1919

, (Glen Arm, Baltimore County), est. 1919 Margroff Farm , (Accident, Garrett County), est. 1901

, (Accident, Garrett County), est. 1901 Noble Farm , (Federalsburg, Caroline County), est. 1857

, (Federalsburg, Caroline County), est. 1857 Shellcross Farm , (Centreville, Queen Anne’s County), est. 1916

, (Centreville, Queen Anne’s County), est. 1916 Stoney Cove Farm, (Cambridge, Dorchester County), est. 1920

“I am happy to join the governor in celebrating seven outstanding farm families who have shown decades of commitment to Maryland’s agriculture community,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “This year’s class of Century Farms is a great representation of the commitment and dedication of Maryland’s agricultural community from Garrett County all the way to the Lower Eastern Shore.”

The Maryland Century Farm Program was established in 1994 by Governor William Donald Schaefer to recognize farms that: have been in the same family for at least 100 consecutive years; contain a minimum of 10 acres of the original parcel; and have a gross annual income of $2,500 or more from the sale of farm products. The Century Farm Program honors families who have passed their farming operations down from generation to generation, making it possible for future stewards of the land to continue in their family tradition. The Hogan administration re-established this annual tradition in 2017 for Maryland farm families after it was halted for 10 years, with the last ceremony being held in 2007.

Since the Century Farm Program began, 200 farms – about 1.6% of the state’s 12,429 farms – have received the Century Farm designation. Additionally, since the start of the program, 27 families have earned the Bicentennial Farm title for farming the same land for more than 200 years and four families have been named Tricentennial Farms for farming the same land for more than 300 years.

For more information on the Century Farm program, please contact Jessica O’Sullivan at jessica.osullivan@maryland.gov or 410-841-5882. See below for brief biographies of each of this year’s honorees.

2021 Maryland Century Farms:

Bish Farm (Westminster, Carroll)

This 93-acre farm operation grows corn, wheat, soybeans, hay and tomatoes, in addition to raising hogs, poultry, cattle, meat rabbits and horses. The family has owned and operated Bish Farm since Reuben and Joel Bish purchased the property from Edward Lynch in 1879. Current owners Airy and Carroll Bish took over in 1936. Carroll also owned Mt. Pleasant Packing Company, which was the last cannery in Carroll County when it closed in 1990. The original farm house was built in 1850, and was one of the first homes outside of Westminster city limits to receive electricity. The property also features an original barn and hog pen built circa 1800.

East Farm (Pocomoke City, Somerset)

John and Ida East purchased this family farm in 1916. Today East Farm is owned and operated by John and Ida’s grandchildren, James and Bonnie East. The farm is currently 69 acres, used primarily as crop land with a few acres of woodland. The original home was built in 1870, and remains standing on the property along with a carriage shed, cellar house, and a corn crib that was built in 1916. The family currently grows corn, soybeans, potatoes, wheat, tomatoes and hay. East Farm has also been home to cattle, hogs, sheep and horses. Throughout the years, East Farm has participated in various conservation practices including MDA’s cover crop program. The farm is also part of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF).

Hutschenreuter Family Farm (Glen Arm, Baltimore)

George A. Hutschenreuter purchased this 135-acre farm on Feb. 28, 1919. The farm is currently owned by Leonard and Mildred Hutschenreuter. The property was originally divided into 60% cropland, 20% pasture and 20% woodland. Over the years, the land used for pasture has been converted to additional cropland. In addition to raising poultry, pigs and beef cattle, the family has grown vegetables, grains and hay. Leonard and Mildred live in the original farm house, which was built in 1969. Hutschenreuter Family Farm joined MALPF in 2016, keeping the farmland in production and out of development.

Margroff Farm (Accident, Garrett)

Louis Harman and his wife Louisa purchased this farm on April 1, 1901. The 165-acre farm is currently owned and operated by James, Ruby and Dennis Margroff. In 1994 the land was divided amongst its current owners with James and Ruby owning and operating 113 acres and Dennis owning and operating 52 acres. The Margroff Farm grows hay, corn and soybeans. The property is divided into 50% woodland, 36% cropland and 14% pasture. The Margoff Farm joined the MALPF in 2008.

Noble Farm (Federalsburg, Caroline)

Noble Farm has been a family business since 1857. The farm is currently owned and operated by Joan Noble Reed along with her daughters, Barbara Porter and Annette Wales; their husbands, Larry Porter and Richard Wales; and four grandchildren. All of the farm’s 99 acres are dedicated to crop production, with no buildings of houses currently on the property. The land is used to grow corn, soybeans, wheat and barley. In the past, Noble Farm has also raised cows, chickens, turkeys and pigs.

Shellcross Farm (Centreville, Queen Anne’s)

Current owners Marion Bishop and Amy Wilson purchased Shellcross Farm from their grandparents, Robert and Constance Wilson, in 2012. The farm was originally purchased by their great-grandparents in 1916. This 306-acre working farm grows corn, soybeans, wheat and barley in addition to raising hogs, dairy cows and turkeys. Shellcross Farm also serves as a boarding location for race horses. Shellcross Farm is 95% cropland with the remainder of the property covered by storage and equipment buildings or woodland. The farm participates in various conservation programs, including MALPF and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program.

Stoney Cove Farm (Cambridge, Dorchester)

Previously known as William Brannock Home Farm, Stoney Cove Farm was purchased by William Brannock in 1920. The farm was owned and operated by Mr. Brannock and his wife Sadie until she passed its ownership onto their grandson Frederick Pomeroy in 1985. Darcy and Dennis McCollister helped the family operate the farm from 1982-2000. Throughout its history, the farm has raised cows, horses, mules and poultry in addition to growing vegetables. Currently, the farm grows small grains, including corn, soybeans, oats and wheat. Mr. Pomeroy also leases approximately 60 acres of oyster ground from the state near the home farm along the Little Choptank River. The farm is enrolled in MALPF and participates in conservation efforts, including MDA’s cover crop program and USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program.

