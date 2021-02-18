DNR adjusts how married anglers and hunters buy combination licenses

Both members of married couples who want to purchase a combination angling or hunting license in person will need to be present at the sales location starting Feb. 18, when the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will begin requiring both spouses to provide and verify their own complete customer records on file to purchase a combination license.

“These changes will bring the DNR into compliance with state and federal laws that require collecting this information for angling or hunting license sales,” said Steve Michaels, licensing program director. “The information helps prevent licenses being sold to people with violations or unpaid fines.”

Customers will continue to pay the same price for combination licenses, which are discounted compared with purchasing two individual licenses.

When purchasing a combination license in person, both spouses must be present, and, if age 21 or older, also must provide their current Minnesota driver’s licenses or identification cards. If both spouses are not present, the person present may purchase their part of the license and their spouse may obtain their license at a later date at no additional charge.

If a spouse does not have a record on file with the DNR, that spouse can create one with their full name, birth date, social security number. If they are a Minnesota resident age 21 or older, they also will need a current Minnesota driver’s license or current Minnesota identification card. They can create their record anywhere DNR licenses are sold, or call the DNR license center at 877-348-0498 or 651-297-1230 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. New resident customer records for people age 21 and over cannot be created online.

“Thank you to all our license purchasers for patience adjusting to these changes and for buying a license,” Michaels said. “Your license dollars pay for a great deal of DNR conservation work and leverage more federal funding that supports hunting and fishing opportunities and habitat work.”

The DNR offers the following married combination licenses:

Angling, valid for fishing.

Conservation angling, valid for half the possession limit, per spouse.

Sports, valid for fishing for both spouses and small game hunting for one spouse.

Super Sports, valid for fishing for both spouses, small game for one spouse, includes two state trout stamps, and waterfowl and pheasant stamps for one spouse. It also offers the choice of a firearm, archery or muzzleloader deer license for one spouse.

Family nonresident angling, valid for one or both parents and dependent children under age 16.

More information about purchasing licenses, including license agent locations, is available on the DNR website. Questions about licenses can be directed to the DNR Information Center at 888-646-6367, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, or via email at [email protected].