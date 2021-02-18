Farm Machinery And Equipment Industry Employs The Internet Of Things To Produce More In Less Time

Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/farm-machinery-and-equipment-global-market-report

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) applications in farm equipment is expected to drive the global agriculture equipment market. The world's population will surpass 9 billion people by 2050. Farmers need access to better instruments and practices that will help them to deliver more agricultural products in less time. Farmers need to adopt new and modern technologies to produce food for the ever-expanding population. For instance, the utilization of a smart greenhouse which operates with the help of IoT enables to monitor and control climate without human intervention. The IoT sensors in the smart greenhouse provide information on the light levels, pressure, humidity, and temperature and also control the actuators automatically to open a window, turn on lights, control a heater, turn on a mister, or turn on a fan. In this way, IoT helps increases production with reduced labor and drives the agricultural machinery market.

The global farm machinery and equipment market is expected to grow from $183.85 billion in 2020 to $201.83 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The farm equipment market size is expected to reach $276.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The major players in the global agricultural machinery industry are AGCO Coporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Escorts Group, ISEKI & Co. Ltd., John Deere (Deere & Company), Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF), Valmont Industries Inc., China National Machinery Industry Corporation, Amazone Ltd., APV-Technischne Produkte GmbH, Bellota, Horsch Maschinen GmbH, J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Klever, Kongskilde, Krukowiak Pvt. Ltd., Kuhn Group S.A., Kverneland A.S., Lemken, Mascar S.p.A., Maschio Gaspardo S.P.A, MaterMacc S.p.A., Morris Industries Ltd, Rostselmash, Morris Industries Ltd, Rostselmash.

Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides farm machinery and equipment market overview, forecast farm machinery and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, farm machinery and equipment market segments, and geographies, farm machinery and equipment market trends, farm machinery and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3650&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Agricultural Implement Market - By Type (Farm Machinery and Equipment, Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment, Tools, Gear Boxes, Clutches And parts, Others), By Operation, By Application, By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-market

Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-farm-equipment-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

General Crop Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-crop-farming-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Organic Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-farming-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293