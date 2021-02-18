Frontline HEALTHCARE worker and NEWLYWED husband WIN PLAYING WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY WITH ticket given as wedding gift

Puyallup newlyweds plan to use $5,000 prize from Scratch ticket to pay for honeymoon; say winning ticket was a nice surprise after a rough year

Olympia, Wash. (Feb. 16, 2021) – A frontline healthcare worker from Puyallup and her newlywed husband have won one of three $5,000 top prizes in the “Holiday Cash” Scratch game from Washington’s Lottery. After postponing their wedding multiple times due to COVID-19, Mr. and Mrs. Atkinson got married in a small and intimate ceremony earlier this month, where her husband’s grandparents gifted them what ended up being the winning ticket.

The lucky winner has been a Puyallup resident since 2013 and has worked as a Medical Assistant for 10 years. As a committed frontline worker, 2020 was a rough year for the winner and her family. “Postponing our dream wedding multiple times was heartbreaking, but receiving that winning ticket was a nice surprise in this hard journey. We are really excited to use the money for our honeymoon when it’s safe to travel again,” said Mrs. Atkinson.

The newlyweds found out they won while they had family over at their house for their small wedding ceremony. The couple couldn’t believe that they had won because they don’t play the lottery very often unless the jackpots are really high or if they receive tickets as a gift. After realizing they had won, the couple went to check their ticket at the local Safeway.

After verifying the winning ticket, the couple spent the rest of the night enjoying dinner with the husband’s grandparents, who made it all possible. The winners plan to save some of their winnings and use the rest of the money for their eventual honeymoon.

“Holiday Cash” was a holiday Scratch game from Washington’s Lottery. Tickets were $1 each, and players could win prizes valued at up to $5,000.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.2 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, PICK 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

###

Press Contact Belle Eliason (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: Belle.Eliason@curatorpr.com