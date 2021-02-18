Kim Gray at My First Coaching Client to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New coaches have a passion to be great, but too many coaches believe once they launch their website, the clients will magically appear.

To be truly successful, coaches must embrace that they are also an entrepreneur.

Of course, many coaches are introverts: thoughtful, shy, reflective. Marketing doesn’t come easy to introverts, and they are less likely to promote their business because no one has taught them how.

Introvert coaches need a way to market themselves without compromising their nature.

Kim Gray is the founder of My First Coaching Client, where she guides marketing-shy coaches to embrace proven tools and techniques to slay their fears around networking and meet their ideal clients.

“I help my clients do the internal work to develop nurturing relationships and connect with each and every person who sits in front of them, while also teaching them to be great marketers of themselves and business owners.” says Gray.

In her corporate career, Gray spent 20 years as an executive assistant. One day she realized she could work from home, but soon recognized that she did not know how to market herself or manage a business.

And so Gray received training in the business of being a virtual assistant. With her business now online, the majority of Gray’s first clients were coaches. She became immersed in the coaching industry, learning everything about the support they needed. After 15 years of working with coaches all over the world, Gray herself became a coach, specializing in marketing for introvert coaches, and My First Coaching Client was born.

“Once I learned that being an introvert wasn't a death sentence for my business, I was empowered,” says Gray. “That’s when everything changed.”

Today, Gray is co-author of the Amazon best-selling book How Life Coaching Changes Lives.

“As a coach, you need to define your message; you need to define your voice; you need to tell me who you want to work with and why,” says Gray. “Knowing the reason why is key to how swiftly your coaching dreams will be realized.”

