Neostarpack Rolls Out Tea Bag Bottler, an Innovative Solution to the Food and Beverage Industry

The minor change in the suction made a big difference in the machine operation. Many thanks to the Neostarpack team for finding the labeling solution! It's been running smoothly since your visit!” — Chris Chen, Production manager

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neostarpack, a leading manufacturer of filling and packaging equipment, has been providing customized packaging solutions and OEM service to customers worldwide. With over 20 years of experience, Neostarpack has developed many innovative solutions for food, cosmetics, medical, and chemical industries, such as sterile serum bottlers and automated labeling lines. The company will be showcasing its new Tea Bag Bottler at various upcoming packaging events in 2021.

Neostarpack’s Tea Bag Bottler gives customers an alternative to producing tea while avoiding large-batch brewing, which usually makes tea bitter and has lower health benefits. The Tea Bag Bottler line also includes bottle rinsing, filling, capping, and labeling equipment as a complete solution, and is the only machine on the market. The company sees a vast opportunity in the recent growth of the food and beverage packaging market, and is looking to transform the packaging and labeling machinery industry with more innovative products like the Tea Bag Bottler.

Top advantages of the Tea Bag Bottler:

Bottle cleaning

Tea bag separation

Tea bag counting

Inserting multiple tea bags

Full production in one line

About Neostarpack

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Neostarpack is an advanced leader in developing innovative and customized solutions for all 10-100 bpm bottling, labeling, capping, and tablet counting needs, with a strong focus on precision and hygiene during the production. The company is making its services affordable/available for more than 1000 businesses in over 100 countries around the globe by providing high-precision machinery for production automation at reasonable prices.

For more information, please visit https://www.neostarpack.com/en/index.html.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/neostarpack

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Neostarpack

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neostarpack?lang=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/neostarpack/

Media contact: Evelyn Lin

Email: info@neostarpack.com

Phone: +886-3-2181831