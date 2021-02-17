Portland High Partners for Career Exploration Near and Far

Students often do informational interviews, but not often with the CEO of their favorite company. Two Portland High Students interested in creating their own streetwear brand had the opportunity to connect virtually with and ask questions to Keith Jones, the CEO of Tulones, a streetwear company out of Atlanta, GA. He talked to the students about how he started his business, tips for creating a brand, and how to make sure your designs are protected.

Two Portland High School students are able to do a virtual internship with Greiby Janaky Medina, an author out of New York City who is a Portland High School alum. The students are able to understand the writing and publishing industry directly from someone participating in this work in a big city!

While virtual meetings were always possible, the prevalence of them in the era of COVID-19 has opened up a seemingly new world of possibilities.

At a careers in engineering panel, students were able to hear from engineers from Portland, Chicago, Ghana, and New York City all on one call. This structure helps students broaden their horizons of where they might see themselves in the future.

Two film makers from the Boston area, Cody Signore and André Phillips helped students understand the film industry in New England and beyond.

Students continue to maintain the ability to maintain local connections as well. A panel of Portland Public Schools alumni spoke on careers in social justice, with presenters from Chance to Advance, The Maine Development Foundation, Disability Rights Maine, and the Restorative Justice Institute of Maine.

A panel on careers related to law you don’t need a law degree for featured a paralegal from the law firm Norman, Hansen, and DeTroy, the Program Director of Democracy Maine, an advocate from the Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine, the Project Coordinator from the Volunteer Lawyer’s Project, and a Mediator from Federal Mediation and Cociliation Services.

If you are interested in connecting with students, contact Andrea Levinsky, Extended Learning Opportunities Coordinator at levina@portlandschools.org.

This article was provided by Portland Public Schools as part of the Maine Schools Sharing Success Campaign. To submit a story or an idea for the Campaign, email Rachel at rachel.paling@maine.gov.