A Letter to Grief postcard project bridges the gap by using nostalgia to help with COVID-19 losses

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to counteract the effects of social distancing and isolation, House of Roses N The Dark is pleased to present its postcard project, A Letter to Grief, an opportunity for those going through a loss due to the COVID-19 crisis to express their emotions anonymously through the creation of art.

Participants and partner organizations are invited to draw, write or use other forms of art to share their thoughts, emotions, and feelings as they work through the grief process. Studies have shown that art therapy offers enormous benefits, including easing the feeling of isolation, and often unexpected effects after a loved one’s death.

“COVID-19 has made it almost impossible for close interactions leaving people to deal with the devastation of loss by themselves,” said Latoya Bey, President of House Of Roses N the Dark. “Although this pandemic is a fight, House Of Roses N The Dark believes that the power of art can be a massive game-changer providing tangible honor and hope.”

Hundreds of people are submitting individual postcards that become part of a collective display. Seeing all the postcards together is a powerful experience and speaks to the effects of this devastating pandemic in a way no other method can. It also allows those grieving to see that they are not alone and that, in itself, can bring comfort to those in the throes of grief.

Art therapy is healing in ways that differ from other therapies. Unlike exercise that lifts spirits by releasing endorphins, and meditation, which focuses on clearing the mind, art therapy produces a connection between the mind and body allowing participants to process their feelings instead of forgetting about them for a short time.

The House of Roses N The Dark frequently relies on these benefits to help those dealing with substance abuse, trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety. Projects like A Letter to Grief are designed to bring awareness to mental health and help participants work through their emotions so they can heal and become mentally stronger on the other side.

A Letter to Grief also lets people mourn the things they have lost during the pandemic. While not everyone has had a loved one pass away from COVID-19, the vast majority of citizens around the world have been impacted in one way or another. The mother who missed her daughter giving birth, the high school senior who couldn’t go to prom or had to have a virtual graduation, the anniversary dream trip that was canceled, children not being able to visit elderly parents in their nursing home to celebrate a milestone birthday – all are losses that need to be processed.

Artists and individuals are welcome to participate. Simply donate a postcard to:

House Of Roses N The Dark

P.O. Box 340376

Brooklyn, NY 11234

As people create their postcard, they should remember not to share another person’s identity

To learn more about House of Roses N The Dark, Inc. and its mission, visit www.houseofrosesnthedark.org.