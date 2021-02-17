HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 16, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary is included each Wednesday.

Electronic Lab Reporting Temporarily Interrupted

Resulted in Undercount

DOH reports 17 new cases of coronavirus today. There were no additional deaths. The Hawai‘i Health Information Exchange has been working closely with the Disease Outbreak and Control Division (DOCD) to re-establish reporting feeds as quickly as possible. DOCD anticipates a “rebound” effect of increased case number over the next few days as feeds are re-established.

This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 14, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 13 21,633 Hawai‘i 0 2,216 Maui 3 1,950 Kaua‘i 0 179 Moloka‘i 0 27 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 1 793 Total Cases 17 26,906 Deaths 0 426

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/12/21 – Hawai‘i-0, Maui-5, O‘ahu-40, Kauaʻi-0

Department of the Attorney General

Two Louisiana Residents Charged with Bribing Airport Screeners

Two visitors were arrested last Friday at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, accused of trying to bribe airport screeners to allow them to bypass the State’s mandatory Safe Travels rules.

According to reports from the Dept. of Public Safety and the AG’s Office, 29-year-old Johntrell White of Simmesport, LA and 28-year-old Nadia Bailey of Baton Rouge arrived in Hawai‘i without valid COVID-19 exemptions or pre-tests. White allegedly told an airport screener he would give her $2,000 to pass through without having to quarantine. Bailey also allegedly told the same screener she would throw in an additional $1,000 to let them both through without quarantining.

The screener alerted deputy sheriffs, who arrested them both for bribery. White and Bailey were booked and released and immediately flew back to the mainland. The attorney general’s investigation is continuing.

Also, on Friday, Special Agents from the AG’s Investigations Division arrested a 44-year-old Michigan visitor for violating quarantine rules. Agents were alerted by a Waikīkī area hotel that Anthony Johnson of Rouge River did not show up at his designated place of quarantine and in fact had checked into another hotel to circumvent the quarantine rules.

Johnson was tracked to the Kailua-Lanikai boat ramp and was arrested just before he’d planned to go swimming. His bail was set at $2,000.

Department of Public Safety :

Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. Over the weekend, the Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reported 55 negative inmate results as part of mass testing efforts underway at the facility. There were two (2) inmate recoveries reported bringing the total active inmate cases down to 18. No MCCC staff have reported having COVID-19. Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported 40 negative inmate results. HCF is clear of all active inmate cases. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

11,591 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 11,591 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 6,870 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,484 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

