HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 17, 2021
Department of Health:
https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/
Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates
The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary is included each Wednesday (not available as of distribution deadline today).
Electronic Lab Reporting Undercount Today
DOH reports 29 new cases of coronavirus today. There was one (1) additional death of an O‘ahu man, 70-79-years-old, who had underlying conditions and passed away in the hospital.
For a second day, a temporary interruption in electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) caused cases to be undercounted. The DOH Disease Outbreak and Control Division (DOCD) notes all reporting feeds were re-established yesterday by 3:30 p.m. and DOCD expects to see catch-up reporting of additional cases over the next one to two days.
This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15, 2021
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|17
|21,650
|Hawai‘i
|1
|2,217
|Maui
|10
|1,960
|Kaua‘i
|0
|179
|Moloka‘i
|-1
|26
|Lānaʻi
|0
|108
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|2
|795
|Total Cases
|29
|26,935++
|Deaths
|1
|427
Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/16/21 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui-5, O‘ahu-32, Kauaʻi-0
++As a result of updated information, one case from out-of-state was recategorized to O‘ahu. One case was incorrectly categorized from Moloka‘i to Maui and this will be corrected in tomorrow’s counts.
Department of Public Safety:
Statewide Inmate Testing Continues
COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reported one (1) negative inmate test result today. No MCCC staff have reported having COVID-19. Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reports one (1) more staff recovery. HCF is clear of all active inmate cases. The Oʻahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reported 59 negative inmate results. OCCC is also clear of all active inmate cases. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:
http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
8,900 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday
Yesterday, a total of 8,900 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 4,905 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,230 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.
To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/
