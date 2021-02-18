HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 17, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary is included each Wednesday (not available as of distribution deadline today).

Electronic Lab Reporting Undercount Today

DOH reports 29 new cases of coronavirus today. There was one (1) additional death of an O‘ahu man, 70-79-years-old, who had underlying conditions and passed away in the hospital.

For a second day, a temporary interruption in electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) caused cases to be undercounted. The DOH Disease Outbreak and Control Division (DOCD) notes all reporting feeds were re-established yesterday by 3:30 p.m. and DOCD expects to see catch-up reporting of additional cases over the next one to two days.

This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 17 21,650 Hawai‘i 1 2,217 Maui 10 1,960 Kaua‘i 0 179 Moloka‘i -1 26 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 2 795 Total Cases 29 26,935++ Deaths 1 427

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/16/21 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui-5, O‘ahu-32, Kauaʻi-0

++As a result of updated information, one case from out-of-state was recategorized to O‘ahu. One case was incorrectly categorized from Moloka‘i to Maui and this will be corrected in tomorrow’s counts.

Department of Public Safety :

Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reported one (1) negative inmate test result today. No MCCC staff have reported having COVID-19. Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reports one (1) more staff recovery. HCF is clear of all active inmate cases. The Oʻahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reported 59 negative inmate results. OCCC is also clear of all active inmate cases. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

8,900 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 8,900 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 4,905 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,230 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/ Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]