Interstate Ramp/Lane Closures the Week of Feb. 14 for NDOT Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing interstate ramp and surface street closures for the week of Feb. 14 as part of continuing spaghetti bowl improvements.

The following lane changes and closures will take place in preparation for new ramp and lane alignments. Detours will be noted by traffic signs. All construction activities and times are subject to change and weather dependent.

Spaghetti Bowl and I-580 Ramp/Lane Closures

Intermittent closures of various spaghetti bowl ramps 9p.m. to 6a.m. nightly Feb. 14 to Feb. 19.

Southbound I-580 reduced to one lane between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings beginning Feb. 14 through mid-March.

Northbound I-580 lanes reduced and shifted between Mill Street and the Spaghetti Bowl nightly from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Feb. 15 through late February.

Southbound I-580 off ramp to Mill Street closed 9p.m. to 6a.m. nightly Sundays to Thursdays Feb. 14 to Feb. 28.

Southbound I-580 off ramp to Second Street closed 9p.m. to 6a.m. nightly Feb. 14 to Feb. 19 for bridge construction.

Southbound I-580 on ramp from Second Street closed 9 pm to 6 am nightly Feb. 14 to Feb. 16 for bridge construction.

Local Street Closures/Lane Reductions

Lanes intermittently reduced/shifted on Mill Street from Kietzke Lane to Greg Street/Terminal Way through Feb. 28 (both day and night). Drivers can expect minor delays. Business access will remain open.

Galletti Way closed between Second Street and Kietzke Lane from 9p.m. Feb. 18 to 6a.m. Feb. 19 to establish a construction-related detour for the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.