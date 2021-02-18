I-15 Southbound Evening Lane Closures February 17 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the right travel lane along southbound Interstate 15 at Tropicana Avenue from 9 p.m. until 11:59 p.m., February 17, in Clark County. Additionally, the inside travel lane along southbound Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas will be closed during the same time frame. The temporary closures are needed to remove and replace overhead freeway sign LED panels. The Narwhal Group is the contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.