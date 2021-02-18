I-15 Southbound Median Repairs, Lane Closure February 19 in Glendale

GLENDALE, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the inside travel lane along southbound Interstate 15 at Mile Marker 93 in Glendale from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., February 19, for repairs to the center median wall.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.