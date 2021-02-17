REMINDER: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet February 22

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its meeting Monday, February 22, remotely via teleconference. The public is invited to listen to the meeting online or by phone.

The agenda includes a moderated panel discussion on public participation, engagement and outreach as well as a presentation on the Multi-State Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Vehicle Memorandum of Understanding.

WHO: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

WHAT: Board Meeting via teleconference (WebEx)

WHEN: Monday, February 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. A public comment period will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. To sign up to provide comments, please email ej@ncdenr.gov by 2 p.m. on Feb. 22.

To attend via WebEx, go to the following website: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e35ca75b04ee38ca16b431c4475db5e00 Meeting number: 178 020 1965 Event password: NCDEQ Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL Access code: 178 020 1965

The Board’s 16 members were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

