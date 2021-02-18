Governor Parson Announces Mass Vaccination, Targeted Vaccination Sites Across the State
Today during a briefing at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri National Guard will begin assisting the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and other state partners in establishing COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. Continue reading the news release from the office of Governor Mike Parson here.
