Suspect and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Gales Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense that occurred on Monday, February 15, 2021, in the 1500 block of Gales Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:56 pm, suspects approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to get out the vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful in obtaining the victim’s vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.

 

One of the suspects and a vehicle of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual, and/or the vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

