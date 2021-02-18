FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 02, 2021

Governor Parson Announces Site Locations for Week Two of COVID-19 Mass Vaccinations

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced site locations for week two of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and local health care systems. Continue reading the news release from the office of Governor Mike Parson here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov