Governor Parson Announces Site Locations for Week Two of COVID-19 Mass Vaccinations
Today, Governor Mike Parson announced site locations for week two of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and local health care systems. Continue reading the news release from the office of Governor Mike Parson here.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.