FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 09, 2021

Governor Parson Identifies Site Locations for Week Three of COVID-19 Mass Vaccinations

Today, Governor Mike Parson identified site locations for week three of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and local health care systems. Continue reading the news release from the office of Governor Mike Parson here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov