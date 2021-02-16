MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

February 8, 2021 to February 15, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 8, 2021, through Monday, February 15, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 42 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of I Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Samuel Lee Marbury, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-017-933

A Remington 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 500 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Daniel DeMarco Bethea, of Northeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Gabriela Agyekum, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 21-017-995

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 11th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tarell Shoemaker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-018-075

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Eads Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Clifford Hubbard, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 21-018-165

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, a FMK Patriot .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2100 block of 15th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 48-year-old Orlando James Faulkner, of no fixed address, 30-year-old James Randolph Evans, of Southwest, D.C., and 20-year-old Melahja Cooper, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-018-324

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4000 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Trevon Robinson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-018-377

A Taurus PT24/7 G2 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 52-year-old James Otis Brown, of Bladensburg, MD, 33-year-old Curtis Tucker, of Southeast, D.C., and 60-year-old Alphonzo Philson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-018-446

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Kinta Launzell Reid, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-018-467

A Chiappa 1911 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of 7th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-018-516

Thursday, February 11, 2021

An Atak Arms Zoraki 9mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-018-825

A Sig Sauer SP2022 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of Sayles Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Robert Levar Honesty, of Warrenton, VA, for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-018-843

Friday, February 12, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-018-974

A Smith & Wesson SW380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Randolph Place, Northwest. CCN: 21-019-010

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Century Arms VSKA 7.62 caliber rifle were recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jamel Pernell King, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Parole Violation (Warrant). CCN: 21-019-011

A Savage-Stevens 311 20 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 700 block of 7th Street, Southwest. CCN: 20-019-172

An Anderson 5.56 caliber assault rifle and a Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Queen Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Jair Jordan, of Northeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Malik Farese Jordan, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-019-210

A Herstal Beligique 9mm caliber handgun, a Taurus 22LR .22 caliber revolver, and a Smith & Wesson MP9 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-019-226

Saturday, February 13, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Q Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tamond Antonio Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-019-449

A Glock 42 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3rd Street Tunnel Southbound. CCN: 21-019-546

A Remington Arms Speedmaster shotgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-019-643

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 18th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-019-754

Sunday, February 14, 2021

A Smith & Wesson. 38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 400 block of 4th Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Shirley Auguste, of Chesapeake, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-019-880

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Reginald Andrew Lott, Jr., of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-019-924

A Taurus PTIII 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Donald Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-019-958

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Antoine Lewis, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No Permit, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-019-981

A Taurus .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-019-982

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Trevaun Simon, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Parole Violation (Warrant), Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-020-001

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Vondray Gibson, of Fayetteville, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receive/Possess a Firearm having an Obliterated/Removed/Altered Serial Number, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Obey an Officer, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-020-006

A Century 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Ricardo Louis Scott, of Northeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-020-056

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-020-092

A Kahr CW 40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old female juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 21-020-094

Monday, February 15, 2021

A Glock 17 Gen 5 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-020-406

A Ruger LC9s 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of V Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Kevin Owens, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-020-410