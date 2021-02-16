Arrest made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: Unit Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, February 15, 2021, in the unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:19 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim, brandished a knife, and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, February 15, 2021, 26 year-old Charles Lee, of Yorba Linda, CA, was arrested and charged with Assaulted with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Aggravated Assault.