Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,274 in the last 365 days.

Arrest made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: Unit Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, February 15, 2021, in the unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 10:19 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim, brandished a knife, and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Monday, February 15, 2021, 26 year-old Charles Lee, of Yorba Linda, CA, was arrested and charged with Assaulted with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Aggravated Assault.

 

You just read:

Arrest made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: Unit Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.