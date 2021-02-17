Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of I Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in the unit block of I Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 7:43 pm, the suspects approached the victims, in a parking structure, at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and taser and demanded the victims’ property. A struggle ensued and one of the suspects shot a victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The injured victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

 

The vehicle of interest is described as a 2008 Infiniti G35 with dark tinted windows, a sunroof, black rims, and a Virginia tag of UNF3804. The vehicle was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

