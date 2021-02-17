Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 500 Block of 9th Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in the 500 Block of 9th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 4:11 pm, the suspects approached the victim from behind at the listed location. The suspects stated that they had a gun and demanded property from the victim. The victim never saw the gun, but complied with the suspects demands and handed over the property. The suspects fled the scene but were later apprehended by MPD officers.

 

On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 18 year-old Dawayne Smith, of Bryans Road, Maryland and 18 year-old Christian Carpenter, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

 

