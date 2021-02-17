Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3800 Block of 2nd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in the 3800 block of 2nd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:36 am, the suspects entered the victim’s occupied vehicle at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. One suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The vehicle was recovered.

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile female, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

