Youth Operator Injured in Claremont Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Eric Brown 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 16, 2021

Claremont, NH – On Saturday, February, 13, 2021 at approximately 5:50 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a single snowmobile crash with injury on trail 387 in the town of Claremont, NH. Claremont Fire Department, Golden Cross Ambulance, Claremont Police Department, and a Conservation Officer responded to the scene. The operator was riding at the end of the group of six when the snowmobile went off to the right side of the trail and stuck a tree.

The operator, a minor from Keene, NH, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The operator was transported by a family member on a snowmobile to the nearest road. Golden Cross Ambulance evaluated and transported the operator to Valley Regional Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator was wearing a helmet, proper riding gear, and had successfully completed an OHRV and Snowmobile Safety Education Course. It is believed that difficult terrain and rider fatigue were the leading causes of the crash.