Inexperienced Snowmobiler Suffers Serious Injuries After Colliding with Bob House

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Jonathan DeLisle 603-352-9669 February 16, 2021

Hillsboro, NH – On Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 4:29 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were contacted regarding a 911 call for a snowmobiler who had crashed into a bob house on Franklin Pierce Lake.

Jennie Larson, age 20, of Biddeford, Maine, was operating an unregistered Arctic Cat snowmobile in the boat launch area of Manahan Park. It appears she pinned the throttle of the snowmobile and traveled south on the lake. Larson was inexperienced, having never ridden a snowmobile before, and did not know how to operate the machine including turning or stopping. Larson accelerated down the lake at a high rate of speed before crashing head-on into a bob house. Larson was ejected from the machine into the bob house and the snowmobile landed behind it. Both the snowmobile and bob house were heavily damaged. Larson’s friends called 911 for help.

Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, Henniker Fire and Rescue, and NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the scene. Larson was transported to Concord Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. She sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Larson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash is under investigation but it appears that inexperience and speed were the primary contributing factors.

Special thanks to Livingston’s Arctic Cat in Hillsboro for providing assistance and UTV transportation for first-responder/rescue personnel to the crash site from the boat launch.

No further information is available at this time.