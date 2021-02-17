NexImmune Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized initial public offering of 7,441,650 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 970,650 additional shares. Including the option exercise, the gross proceeds to NexImmune from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $126.5 million.



Barclays Capital Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Allen & Company LLC acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on February 11, 2021.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology.

